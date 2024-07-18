Two River to Present American Mariachi, a Comedy with Music

Two River Theater’s 2024-2025 season kicks off with American Mariachi, a comedy with live music, directed by James Vásquez (Two River’s Hair), running in the Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater from September 28-October 20.

American Mariachi is by José Cruz González with arrangements by Cynthia Reiles Flores. Cousins Lucha and Boli have a plan to start an all-girl mariachi band in the 1970s, when no one’s heard of such a thing. They can’t play, have no costumes, and their families disapprove, but they are on a mission to find some bandmates and make their mariachi dreams come true.