Theater News

Two River to Present American Mariachi, a Comedy with Music

The show kicks off Two River Theater’s 2024-2025 season.

Linda Buchwald
New Jersey
playwright José Cruz González and director James Vásquez (courtesy of Two River Theater)
playwright José Cruz González and director James Vásquez
(courtesy of Two River Theater)

Two River Theater’s 2024-2025 season kicks off with American Mariachi, a comedy with live music, directed by James Vásquez (Two River’s Hair), running in the Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater from September 28-October 20.

American Mariachi is by José Cruz González with arrangements by Cynthia Reiles Flores. Cousins Lucha and Boli have a plan to start an all-girl mariachi band in the 1970s, when no one’s heard of such a thing. They can’t play, have no costumes, and their families disapprove, but they are on a mission to find some bandmates and make their mariachi dreams come true.

Featured In This Story

Play With Music

American Mariachi

New Jersey

Performances begin: September 28, 2024

Buy Tickets