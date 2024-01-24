Trump Women Depicted in New Parody Musical Five

A new musical about President Donald Trump and the women in his life is set to open off-Broadway on President’s Day. Five: The Parody Musical will begin performances at Theater 555 on February 15 ahead of an official opening night on February 19. The limited run is scheduled through March 10.

An official description reads, “Look out Six, here comes Five: The Musical Parody. Henry VIII and his six wives had nothing on Donald, the 45th, and these five ladies. Poised to make America laugh again, Five is an irreverent musical comedy revue starring some of the women in the life of America’s past (and hopefully not future) President. Ivana, Marla, and Melania are joined by crowd favorite Stormy and daddy’s girl Ivanka as they each take the spotlight and sing their hearts out for your vote.”

Five features lyrics by Shimmy Braun and Moshiel Newman Daphna, music and lyrics by Billy Recce (A Musical About Star Wars), and direction and choreography by Jen Wineman (Dog Man: The Musical).

The production stars Anyae Anasia as Ivana, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez as Marla, Jaime Lyn Beatty as Melania, Gabi Garcia as Stormy, and Hannah Bonnett as Ivanka.

Orchestrations and arrangements are by Terence “T” Odonkor, with musical direction by Lena Gabrielle. Scenic design is by Timothy Mackabee, costume design is by Florence D’Lee, lighting design is by Marie Yokoyama, and production props are by Brendan McCann. Visceral Entertainment is the General Manager.