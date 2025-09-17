Times Square Casino Rejected

The community advisory committee charged with reviewing plans for a casino at 1515 Broadway has voted down the proposal 4-2. That means it will not advance to the New York State Gaming Commission and will not be a recipient of one of three casino licenses to be issued by the state by the end of the year.

The $5.4 billion plan would have converted the existing Times Square office building into a resort and casino, while maintaining the existing Minskoff Theatre, home of Broadway’s The Lion King. The plan was backed by developer SL Green Realty, Caesars Entertainment, and the rapper Jay-Z’s entertainment company Roc Nation.

But the proposal faced heavy opposition from Broadway landlords, with representatives of the Broadway League arguing that the casino would change the character of the neighborhood and have a detrimental impact on the theater business. A public hearing was held at the Broadhurst Theatre last Thursday, with raucous crowds (heavily composed of theater workers) turning out to speak against the casino.

“This was a vote to protect the magic of Broadway for the one hundred thousand New Yorkers who depend on it for their livelihoods, and for the tens of millions who come from around the world to experience it,” said Broadway League President Jason Laks, “A casino can go anywhere, but Broadway only lives here.”

Despite opposition from IATSE and United Scenic Artists 829, the proposed casino did have some union support, specifically from Actors’ Equity and the musicians union Local 802, both of which cited the potential jobs the project would have created for members.

Immediately following the hearing, SL Green CEO berated fleeing committee members, stating, “What you did here today was despicable.” You can watch his harangue here.