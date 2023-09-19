Tim Daly, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Lea DeLaria to Lead Night of the Iguana Revival

Emily Mann will direct the drama by Tennessee Williams off-Broadway.

A star-studded cast will lead an off-Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams’ The Night of the Iguana, running December 6-February 25 at the Pershing Square Signature Center.

Directed by Emily Mann, the production will feature Tim Daly, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Lea DeLaria, Austin Pendleton, Jean Lichty, Carmen Berkeley, Eliud Kauffman, Keith Randolph Smith, Bradley James Tejeda, and Dan Teixeira.

The creative team includes Beowulf Boritt (Set Design), Jennifer von Mayrhauser (Costume Design), Jeff Croiter (Lighting Design), Darron L West (Sound Design), Kathy Fabian (Prop Design), and Amy Stoller (Dramaturg and Language Consultant).

It is presented by La Femme Theatre Productions, which Lichty runs as Executive Director.