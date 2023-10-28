Video Flash

TheaterMania’s Critic Gives His Show Recommendations on Theater: All the Moving Parts

TheaterMania’s Zachary Stewart joined Helen Shaw, Adam Feldman, and host Patrick Pacheco for a discussion of the fall theater season in New York.

Want to know what to see this fall? TheaterMania’s chief critic, Zachary Stewart, joined Helen Shaw (The New Yorker) and Adam Feldman (Time Out New York) for a critics’ roundtable on CUNY TV’s Theater: All the Moving Parts. Host Patrick Pacheco leads the critics through a wide-ranging discussion of the new shows playing on and off-Broadway this fall, including Merrily We Roll Along, Back to the Future, Hell’s Kitchen, and All the Devils Are Here. You can hear what they have to say about the fall season, and the challenge of writing criticism in an age of heightened sensitivity, here:

