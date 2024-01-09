The Summer I Turned Pretty‘s Lola Tung to Join Hadestown on Broadway

Lola Tung, star of the Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty, will make her Broadway debut Hadestown at the Walter Kerr Theatre beginning February 9. She replaces Solea Pfeiffer in the role of Eurydice.

With a Tony-winning score by Anaïs Mitchell and Tony-winning direction by Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown resets the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice in a soot-blackened underworld ruled over by a cruel industrialist named Hades.

The show currently stars Jordan Fisher, Lillias White, Phillip Boykin, and Betty Who, who is set to depart on February 4 alongside Pfeiffer.

Also beginning February 9, folk rocker Ani DiFranco takes over from Who as Persephone, reprising a performance DiFranco originated on Mitchell’s Hadestown concept recording.

Tung is slated to depart the cast on March 17.