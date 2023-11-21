Ani DiFranco to Make Broadway Debut in Hadestown

The folk singer returns to a role she sang on the show’s original concept album.

Folk rocker Ani DiFranco will make her Broadway debut as Persephone in Hadestown at the Walter Kerr Theatre beginning February 9, 2024.

DiFranco first sang the role on the original 2010 studio album of Anaïs Mitchell’s Tony-winning musical, which DiFranco released on her record label, Righteous Babe Records. She will replace Betty Who, who is set to depart on February 4.

With a Tony-winning score by Mitchell and Tony-winning direction by Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown resets the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice in a soot-blackened underworld ruled over by a cruel industrialist named Hades. The show currently stars Jordan Fisher, Solea Pfeiffer, Lillias White, and Phillip Boykin, in addition to Who.