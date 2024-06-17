The Sabbath Girl: A New Musical to Premiere Off-Broadway

Penguin Rep Theatre will present the off-Broadway premiere of The Sabbath Girl: A New Musical, conceived and directed by Joe Brancato with book by Cary Gitter, lyrics by Neil Berg and Cary Gitter, and music by Neil Berg, at 59E59 Theaters – Theater A. The musical will run July 23-September 1, with an official opening night on July 28.

The original play The Sabbath Girl by Cary Gitter ran at 59E59 Theaters in early 2020. The Sabbath Girl: A New Musical had its world premiere at Penguin Rep Theatre in Stony Point, New York, this past May.

In the musical, Angie Mastrantoni has a lot going for her — her own art gallery, a new apartment — but not much time for romance, until a neighbor unexpectedly knocks on her door.

The cast of The Sabbath Girl: A New Musical is Marilyn Caserta (Six), Diana DiMarzio (The Visit), Rory Max Kaplan (Jersey Boys), Lauren Singerman (Forbidden Broadway), and Max Wolkowitz (Indecent).

The creative team includes set designers Christopher and Justin Swader, costume designer Gregory Gale, lighting designer Jamie Roderick, sound designer Kwamina Biney, properties designer Buffy Cardoza, musical supervisor and arranger Wendy Bobbitt Cavett, musical director Matthew Lowy, orchestrator Alex Wise, and movement consultant Ryan Kasprzak.