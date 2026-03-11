The Pitt's Isa Briones Will Join Just in Time in April

The Pitt star Isa Briones will return to Broadway as Connie Francis in Just in Time beginning Wednesday, April 1, at the Circle in the Square Theatre.

Sarah Hyland will play her final performance as Connie Francis on Sunday, March 29.

Briones made her Broadway debut as Eurydice in Hadestown in 2024. She currently stars as Dr. Trinity Santos on The Pitt, a role for which she recently won an Actor Award.

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, the bio-musical transforms the Circle in the Square Theatre into an intimate night club where the story of Bobby Darin’s career comes to life.

Briones’s Pitt co-star Patrick Ball is also on Broadway this season, co-starring in Becky Shaw.