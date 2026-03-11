TheaterMania Logo white orange
Theater News

The Pitt's Isa Briones Will Join Just in Time in April

Briones made her Broadway debut in Hadestown.

David Gordon

David Gordon

| Broadway |

March 11, 2026

Screenshot 2026 03 10 at 5.33.26 PM
Isa Briones
(handout image)

The Pitt star Isa Briones will return to Broadway as Connie Francis in Just in Time beginning Wednesday, April 1, at the Circle in the Square Theatre.

Sarah Hyland will play her final performance as Connie Francis on Sunday, March 29.

Briones made her Broadway debut as Eurydice in Hadestown in 2024. She currently stars as Dr. Trinity Santos on The Pitt, a role for which she recently won an Actor Award.

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, the bio-musical transforms the Circle in the Square Theatre into an intimate night club where the story of Bobby Darin’s career comes to life.

Briones’s Pitt co-star Patrick Ball is also on Broadway this season, co-starring in Becky Shaw.

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

Mason Alexander Park and John Cameron Mitchell

West End vs Broadway: Oh, Mary!—From an Angry Inch to an Angry First Lady, With John Cameron Mitchell and Mason Alexander Park

Mitchell and Park celebrate a decade-long friendship in our latest installment.