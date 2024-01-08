The Perfect Game: A Slam Dunk New Musical will premiere off-Broadway at Theatre Row January 19-27. Featuring an original book, music, and lyrics by John Grissmer, The Perfect Game is directed by Danny Salles (Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List) and choreographed by Ashley Marinelli (Stranger Sings), with music direction by Matthew Stephens and arrangements and music supervision by Russ Kassoff.

The new musical comedy weaves together the historic story of Jim Naismith, a young tech who invents a new indoor game for the YMCA – basketball – with the modern day story of two basketball coaches, Nancy and Frank, who are struggling with personal and professional issues. Jim and his wife enter the modern world to help the two coaches rediscover their love of the game as they prepare for the big final match of the season.

Anthony Sagaria (Disney’s Frozen) stars as basketball inventor Jim Naismith, leading a company that includes David Beach (Something Rotten), Tyler Belo (Hamilton national tour), Nick Bernardi (Annie national tour), Milena J. Comeau (The Outsiders), Jesse Lynn Harte (Legally Blonde national tour), Akina Kitazawa (New York, New York), Alec Ludacka, Steve McCoy (Spamalot national tour), Lukas Poost, Elena Ricardo (Beautiful), Jamal Shuriah, Danielle J. Summons, Scott Whipple, and EJ Zimmerman (Les Misérables).

The creative team includes scenic designer David Goldstein, costume designer Matthew Solomon, co-lighting designers Andrew Garvis and Jamie Roderick, production props designer Brendan McCann, associate director Tuan Malinowski, and associate choreographer Brian Nelson.