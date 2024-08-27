The House on Watch Hill, by Bandstand Writers, Will Premiere in Las Vegas

It will run from September 27-November 3 at Vegas Theatre Company.

The House on Watch Hill, a new musical from the writers of the musical Bandstand, will have its world premiere at Vegas Theatre Company.

Written by Richard Oberacker (music, book, and lyrics) and Robert Taylor (book and lyrics), the musical is a coming-of-age story of a horror-obsessed teen who, in the summer of 1984, is determined to build the greatest haunted house Cincinnati has ever seen.

Directed by Vegas Theatre Company’s artistic director Daz Weller, The House on Watch Hill features a 1980s-inspired score and a cast that includes Luke Martin, Sean Driscoll, Rashida Makeda, Madison Morseburg, Nick Katopodis, Ashley Grubbs, and Adrian Madamba, joined by Christine Hudman and Jason Collins.

