The House on Watch Hill, by Bandstand Writers, Will Premiere in Las Vegas

It will run from September 27-November 3 at Vegas Theatre Company.

Linda Buchwald

| Las Vegas |

August 27, 2024

The House on Watch Hill cast
(Provided by production)

The House on Watch Hill, a new musical from the writers of the musical Bandstand, will have its world premiere at Vegas Theatre Company.

Written by Richard Oberacker (music, book, and lyrics) and Robert Taylor (book and lyrics), the musical is a coming-of-age story of a horror-obsessed teen who, in the summer of 1984, is determined to build the greatest haunted house Cincinnati has ever seen.

Directed by Vegas Theatre Company’s artistic director Daz Weller, The House on Watch Hill features a 1980s-inspired score and a cast that includes Luke Martin, Sean Driscoll, Rashida Makeda, Madison Morseburg, Nick Katopodis, Ashley Grubbs, and Adrian Madamba, joined by Christine Hudman and Jason Collins.

The House on Watch Hill will run September 27-November 3.

