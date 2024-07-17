The Bushwick Starr Announces Inaugural Season in New Venue

After three years in the wilderness and an $11 million-dollar capital campaign, the Bushwick Starr is moving into a new permanent venue at 419 Eldert Street. The 5,000 square foot building was designed by award-winning architectural firm Bureau V Architecture.

The first full production in the new space will be Julia May Jonas’s A Woman Among Women, which begins previews on October 15 ahead of an official opening night on October 19. According to an official description, the play, “grapples with Arthur Miller’s All My Sons — challenging the audience to participate in the making of a tragic hero, experience her Aristotelian fall from grace, and interrogate the meaning of collective catharsis.” Jonas is the author of Your Own Personal Exegesis, which played at LCT3 in 2022. Sarah Hughes directs A Woman Among Women, which is a co-production with New Georges.

In the winter, Ian Andrew Askew will present Slamdance garage, which begins previews February 4 ahead of an official opening February 8. According to an official description, “Slamdance garage relishes in the absurdity of the stories we tell to explain Black people’s participation in their own culture. In sound, video, and performance, the project considers various attempts at defining Afropunk, traces the social shape of the pit, and advocates for the radical possibilities of vastly over and under-explaining the historical origins Black punks.” The show is produced in association with Oye Group.

The final full production of the season will be Shayok Misha Chowdhury’s Rheology, which begins previews April 22 ahead of an official opening April 26. Chowdhury is the author of this year’s Pulitzer Prize finalist Public Obscenities. Rheology was created with his mother, the physicist Bulbul Chakraborty. According to an official description, “an artist son studies his physicist mother while she studies the strange behavior of sand. Together, they try to understand the science and perform the story of how things flow.”

