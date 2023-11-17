Tammy Faye Musical From Elton John and Jake Shears Plans Broadway Run

The new musical, which originated at the Almeida Theatre in London, has a book by James Graham.

Tammy Faye, the new musical from songwriters Elton John and Jake Shears and book writer James Graham, will come to Broadway in the 2024-25 season.

Directed by Rupert Goold (Ink), Tammy Faye is a musical look at the lives of televangelists Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker. It had its world premiere at the Almeida Theatre in London in the fall of 2022, where our critic at sibling website WhatsOnStage called it a “a vibrant, multicolored telling of an astonishing, mascara-coated life, riding the wave of television.”

The creative team is set to include Lynne Page (choreography), Tom Deering (orchestrations/arrangements/additional music), Mark Dickman (orchestrations), Bunny Christie (sets), Katrina Lindsay (costumes), Neil Austin (lighting), Bobby Aitken (sound), and Finn Ross (video).

The show will open at a theater owned by the Nederlander Organization, with further details to be announced. The original London company was led by Katie Brayben as Tammy Faye and Andrew Rannells as Jim Bakker.