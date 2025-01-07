Still Returns Off-Broadway, Starring Melissa Gilbert and Mark Moses

Jane Dubin and Blair Russell present an eight-week return engagement of the Colt Coeur production of Still, written by Lia Romeo and directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt, the founding artistic director of Colt Coeur. Starring Melissa Gilbert (Little House on the Prairie) and Mark Moses (Desperate Housewives), the play runs January 28-March 23 at the Sheen Center for Thought & Culture’s Loreto Theater, with an official opening on February 6.

Thirty years ago, Helen and Mark broke up, but they never completely forgot one another. Now, single and frustrated with dating apps, they are ready to try again, but Mark has an agenda and Helen has a secret that could derail his plans.

The production features scenic design by Alexander Woodward, costume design by Barbara Bell, lighting design by Reza Behat, and sound design by Hidenori Nakajo.