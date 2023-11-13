Steve Martin to Voice “God” in New Broadway Revival of Spamalot

Tony nominee Steve Martin is currently voicing the role of “God” in the new Broadway revival of Monty Python’s Spamalot at the St. James Theatre. The news was announced on The Tonight Show, when the musical’s cocreator, Eric Idle, announced that he had fired both himself and originator John Cleese so Martin’s prerecorded voiceover could be used eight times a week.

“Lovingly ripped off” from the classic comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot has book and lyrics by Idle and music by Idle and John Du Prez. The original production (across from the St. James at the Shubert Theatre) was directed by Mike Nichols and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, and won the 2005 Tony Award for Best Musical.

The revival, which originated at the Kennedy Center earlier this year, is directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes, with scenic and projection design by Paul Tate dePoo III, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Kai Harada and Haley Parcher, wig design by Tom Watson, and music direction by John Bell.

Spamalot stars James Monroe Iglehart as King Arthur, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer as the Lady of the Lake, Michael Urie as Sir Robin, Taran Killam as Sir Lancelot (October 31-January 7), Christopher Fitzgerald as Patsy, Ethan Slater as the Historian/Prince Herbert, Jimmy Smagula as Sir Bedevere, Nik Walker as Sir Galahad, and Alex Brigthman (beginning January 9). The standbys are David Josefsberg (Sir Lancelot, Sir Robin, Sir Bedevere, and Patsy) and Graham Stevens (King Arthur, Galahad, Bedevere, and Lancelot), with the ensemble consisting of Daniel Beeman, Maria Briggs, Gabriella Enriquez, Michael Fatica, Denis Lambert, Shina Ann Morris, Kaylee Olson, Kristin Piro, Drew Redington, Tyler Roberts, Anju Cloud, Darrell T. Joe, Lily Kaufmann, and Charlie Sutton.

Opening night is November 16.