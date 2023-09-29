Sophia Bush, Ariana DeBose, Gina Gershon Join Melissa Etheridge for My Window Broadway Opening

Melissa Etheridge’s new Broadway concert My Window opened at the Circle in the Square Theatre on September 28. Check out our photos below:

Written by Etheridge and wife Linda Wallem-Etheridge, My Window is directed by Amy Tinkham and costars Kate Owens. Sets are by Bruce Rodgers, lighting is by Abigail Rosen Holmes, projections are by Olivia Sebesky, costumes are by Andrea Lauer, and sound is by Shannon Slaton.