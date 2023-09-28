Some Like It Hot to Close on Broadway

The musical is set to end its run after just a year.

The Broadway musical Some Like It Hot will end its run at the Shubert Theatre on Saturday, December 30 after 483 total performances.

A national tour will launch in September 2024 and a West End production will follow in 2025, produced by the Shubert Organization and Neil Meron in partnership with Ambassador Theatre Group. The musical is written by Matthew López and Amber Ruffin (book) and Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (score). Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

Some Like It Hot won Best Musical awards from organizations like the Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk, though it lost the coveted Best Musical Tony Award to Kimberly Akimbo. Struggling at the box office for much of its run, it won four Tonys, for Best Lead Actor in a Musical (J. Harrison Ghee), Best Choreography (Casey Nicholaw), Best Orchestrations (Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter), and Best Costumes in a Musical (Gregg Barnes). Ghee made history as the first non-binary performer to take home the Tony Award in their category.

The company is led by Christian Borle as Joe, J. Harrison Ghee as Jerry, Adrianna Hicks as Sugar, Kevin Del Aguila as Osgood, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Sweet Sue, Adam Heller as Mulligan, Mark Lotito as Spats, and Angie Schworer as Minnie. The ensemble includes TyNia René Brandon, Ian Campayno, DeMarius Copes, Casey Garvin, Devon Hadsell, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Jenny Hill, K.J. Hippensteel, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Brian Martin, Abby Matsusaka, Amber Owens, Kayla Pecchioni, Charles South, Brendon Stimson, Raena White, Julius Williams, and Richard Riaz Yoder.

The creative team includes Scott Pask (Sets), Gregg Barnes (Costumes), Natasha Katz (Lights),Brian Ronan (Sound), Josh Marquette (Hair & Wigs), Milagros Medina-Cerdiera (Makeup Designer), Cheryl Thomas (Hair and Skin Consultant), Christian Borle & Joe Farrell (Additional Material), Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Music Supervisor), Darryl Archibald (Music Director), Kristy Norter (Music Coordinator), Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter (Orchestrations), and Glen Kelly (Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements).