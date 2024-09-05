Solea Pfeiffer and John Cardoza to Take Over Leading Roles in Moulin Rouge!

Cardoza, who played Christian on tour, leaves The Notebook for his next Broadway gig.

Solea Pfeiffer (Gatsby: An American Myth) and John Cardoza (The Notebook) are set to take over the leading roles of Satine and Christian in the Broadway musical Moulin Rouge!

Pfeiffer and Cardzoa, alongside Pepe Muñoz as Santiago, will join the company at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre beginning Tuesday, October 15. Aaron Tveit and Jojo, who are currently starring, play their last performances on October 13. Ricky Rojas, the original and current Santiago, departs on September 8; before Muñoz joins, the role will be played by Alexander Gil Cruz and Ricardo A. Zayas.

Cardoza originated the role of Christian in the Moulin Rouge! tour. His final performance date as Young Noah in The Notebook hasn’t been announced.

Celebrating its fifth anniversary, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Alex Timbers, with a book by John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine. The design team includes Derek McLane (sets), Catherine Zuber (costumes), Justin Townsend (lighting), Peter Hylenski (sound), David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (make-up design), and Matt Stine (music producer).