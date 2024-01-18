Schmigadoon! Cancelled at Apple TV Plus

The streaming network will not proceed with a third season of the musical television series.

Apple TV Plus will not proceed with a third season of its musical comedy series Schmigadoon!, according to series cocreator Cinco Paul.

“The season is written (including 25 new songs), but we unfortunately won’t be making it,” Paul said on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). “It’s a miracle we even got two seasons, honestly, and I’m so grateful we did…This was tough news to get, but the optimist in me is convinced it’s not the end of Schmigadoon…and maybe it’s even a happy beginning.”

A parody of Golden Age musicals, Schmigadoon! stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as Melissa and Josh, a cuple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship, who discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical. As they explore the town, they learn that they can’t leave until they find “true love.” After they do find true love, season two lands Josh and Melissa in Schmicago, the darker world of ’60s and ’70s musicals.

Schmigadoon! is co-created by Cinco Paul, who also wrote all of the original songs, and Ken Daurio. Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer executive-produce. Recurring cast members across the two seasons included Jane Krakowski, Aaron Tveit, Ann Harada, Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Tituss Burgess, Jaime Camil, Patrick Page, and Martin Short.