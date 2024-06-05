Savion Glover and Reg E. Gaines Will Present New Work at Downtown Urban Arts Festival

Downtown Urban Arts Festival’s (DUAF) 22nd season will run June 12-29 at Theatre Row. Tony winner Savion Glover (Bring in ‘da Noise, Bring in ‘da Funk) and Tony nominee Reg E. Gaines (Bring in ‘da Noise, Bring in ‘da Funk) will each present New York premieres alongside 16 new and emerging playwrights from across the country, all highlighting contemporary urban culture through 16 plays (nine shorts and seven one-acts). This season also celebrates the 30th anniversary of James Earl Hardy’s best-selling novel B-Boy Blues with a free humanities event with the author.

Savion Glover’s SoUNdZ.SaCRoSaNCt is his latest creation of dance and theater mastery honoring the legends of “The Dance” who mentored him while exploring the intersection of self-expression and mental health. The New York premiere will run from June 21-22 at Joe’s Pub.

Tiers, written and directed by Reg E. Gaines, runs from June 14-15 at Theatre Row. Set in 1972 Jersey City, Tiers follows the friendship of four young black men as what starts out as a simple night of cards, drinks, and jokes among close friends, quickly turns.

