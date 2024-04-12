S.E. Hinton Joins Cast of The Outsiders for Jubilant Broadway Opening Night

The new musical, with a score by Jamestown Revival, opens at the Jacobs Theatre.

The new Broadway musical The Outsiders opened at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on April 11.

Featuring a score by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, and a book by Adam Rapp (with Levine), The Outsiders is based on the seminal young adult novel by S. E. Hinton. Danya Taymour directs, and Rick and Jeff Kuperman are the choreographers.

The Outsiders cast is led by Brody Grant as Ponyboy Curtis, Sky Lakota-Lynch as Johnny Cade, Joshua Boone as Dallas Winston, Brent Comer as Darrel Curtis, Jason Schmidt as Sodapop Curtis, Emma Pittman as Cherry Valance, Daryl Tofa as Two-Bit, Kevin William Paul as Bob and Dan Berry as Paul. The company also includes Jordan Chin, Milena J. Comeau, Barton Cowperthwaite, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Henry Julián Gendron, RJ Higton, Wonza Johnson, Sean Harrison Jones, Maggie Kuntz, Renni Anthony Magee, SarahGrace Mariani, Melody Rose, Josh Strobl, Victor Carrillo Tracey, and Trevor Wayne.

The show made its world premiere last year at La Jolla Playhouse. The Outsiders has scenic design by AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, costume design by Sarafina Bush, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, sound design by Cody Spencer, and projection design by Hana Kim. The music director is Matt Hinkley, and Levine is the orchestrator.

