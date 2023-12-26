Radio Play Revival Podcast Returns With Phylicia Rashad and More

The podcast celebrates the golden age of radio plays and pays homage to classic storytelling.

The Broadway Podcast Network (BPM) announced the return of Radio Play Revival podcast, a podcast celebrating the golden age of radio plays in this now-second golden age of audio, featuring actors of the stage and screen performing works by a wide range of American authors. Episode one of season three is now available with Eudora Welty’s A Worn Path, starring Corey Hawkins, Phylicia Rashad, Sam Robards, Megan Beard, Kathleen Mulligan, and Kitty Swink.

The remainder of season three will feature classic works by Ernest Hemingway, Langston Hughes, Nathaniel Hawthorne, Herman Melville, Willa Cather, John Cheever, Edna Ferber, and Raymond Carver. These works will be performed by award-winning actors, including Aaron Alcaraz, Allison Janney, Armin Shimerman, Ashton Muñiz, Aubrey Plaza, Bryan Cranston, Claybourne Elder, Coleman Hemsath, Darren Criss, David Zayas, Ed O’Neill, Gia Mantegna, Jefferson Mays, Jessica Lange, John Skelley, Jon Hamm, Josh Johnston, Kathryn Allison, Kathryn Grody, Kelly Fairbrother, Lashette Showers, Luke Wise, Marilyn Caserta, Nathan Malin, Neil Patrick Harris, Patrick Page, Paul Urcioli, Rebecca Kuznick, Rob Nagle, Sam Tsoutsouvas, Sami Gayle, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Taylor Misiak, Tia DeShazor, Tyler Hansen, and Young Dylan.

Radio Play Revival was conceived and directed by actor/writer Josh Johnston to pay homage to classic storytelling for today’s modern audience and features theme music by Joseph Thalken. Broadway actor Patti LuPone and Staci Levine/Groundswell Theatricals serve as executive producers. The series’ primary editor is Ryan Schleifman. Zoë Cameron, Nathan Malin, and Victoria Ungvarsky are the production assistants on season three, and Sam Tsoutsouvas returns as host.

The first episode of season three and previous seasons are available here.