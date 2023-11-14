Photos: Barry Manilow Celebrates Broadway Birth of Harmony After 25 Years in the Works

After nearly three decades in the works, Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman’s musical Harmony has officially opened on Broadway, in a production directed and choreographed by Warren Carlyle at the Barrymore Theatre. Check out our photos from the celebratory curtain call below:

the show stars Chip Zien, Sierra Boggess, Julie Benko, Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, Steven Telsey, Allison Semmes, and Andrew O’Shanick. Rounding out the ensemble are Zak Edwards, Dan Hoy, Bruce Landry, RhonniRose Mantilla, Daniel Z. Miller, Benjamin H. Moore, Matthew Mucha, Constantine Pappas, Kayleen Seidl, Kyla Stone, Bronwyn Tarboton, Kate Wesler, Stuart Zagnit, and Lee Zarrett.

Harmony is the story of a little-known German performance group, the Comedian Harmonists, and their rise to become one of Europe’s most successful bands, and their fall at the hands of the Nazis in the World War II era. The show played off-Broadway with National Yiddish Theatre/Folksbiene last year. C

The creative team for Harmony includes Beowulf Boritt (scenic design), Linda Cho & Ricky Lurie (costume design), Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer (lighting design), Dan Moses Schreier (sound design), batwin + robin productions(media design), Tom Watson (wig & hair design), Sara Edwards (associate director/choreographer), John O’Neill (music director), Michael Aarons (music coordinator), Doug Walter(orchestrations), and Scott Taylor Rollison (production stage manager).

Click here to read TheaterMania’s review of the Broadway production.