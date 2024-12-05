The longest running play in NYC history will have its 15,000th performance today, December 5.

The off-Broadway murder mystery Perfect Crime will have its 15,000th performance today, December 5, at 7pm at the Anne L. Bernstein Theater at the Theater Center.

Written by the late Warren Manzi and produced by Armand Michael Hyatt, Perfect Crime is the longest running play in NYC history and the only show to have run continuously in New York City through the 1980s, ’90s, 2000s, 2010s, and into the 2020s. The whodunit takes place in the home of a wealthy psychiatrist, Margaret Brent, who is accused of murdering her husband.

Perfect Crime ran during the early 1990s recession, following the tragic events of 9/11, and after the pandemic shutdown. The play recently became the first in the world to introduce real-time translation in 60 languages, powered by AI.

Perfect Crime, directed by Jeffrey Hyatt, features Catherine Russell, who has performed in the show since its debut and has set a Guinness World Record for only missing four performances (for her siblings’ weddings) in over 37 years. The current cast also features David Butler, Charles Geyer, Tim Redmond, Mark Epperson, and Patrick Robustelli.

John Schneider, best known as Bo Duke on The Dukes of Hazzard, will join the company in the role of detective James Asher beginning December 13.