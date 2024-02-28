New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW) has announced the full cast and creative team for Here There Are Blueberries, co-written by NYTW Usual Suspect and Tony and Emmy Award nominee Moisés Kaufman (The Laramie Project) and Emmy Award nominee Amanda Gronich (The Laramie Project), and conceived and directed by Kaufman. A co-production with Tectonic Theater Project, Here There Are Blueberries will run April 17-June 2 at New York Theatre Workshop.

The cast of Here There Are Blueberries will include Scott Barrow (33 Variations), Nemuna Ceesay (Patience), Tony Award nominee Kathleen Chalfant (Angels in America), Noah Keyishian, Jonathan Raviv (The Band’s Visit), Erika Rose, Anna Shafer, Elizabeth Stahlmann (Slave Play), Charlie Thurston, and Grant Varjas.

Here There Are Blueberries will feature scenic design by Tony Award winner Derek McLane (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), costume design by Tony Award nominee Dede Ayite (A Soldier’s Play), lighting design by Tony Award nominee David Lander (Torch Song), sound design by Bobby McElver, and projection design by David Bengali. Ann James will serve as intimacy coordinator and sensitivity specialist, with Amy Marie Seidel as associate director and dramaturg.

In 2007, a mysterious album featuring Nazi-era photographs arrived at the desk of a U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum archivist. As curators unraveled the shocking truth behind the images, the album soon made headlines and ignited a debate that reverberated far beyond the museum walls. Based on real events, Here There Are Blueberries tells the story of these historical photographs.

Tectonic Theater Project and NYTW are partnering with the Fellowships at Auschwitz for the Study of Professional Ethics (FASPE) to curate a series of post-show discussions and engagement events for the play. These discussions, where leading ethicists, scholars, and audiences can discuss the complex issues raised in the play, will be held following performances on April 25, May 1, May 7, May 16, May 23, and May 29.