North by Northwest Stage Adaptation in the Works From Emma Rice

Emma Rice will bring Alfred Hitchcock’s classic film North by Northwest to the stage in a new production from Wise Children, York Theatre Royal, HOME Manchester, and Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse. Performances begin March 18 at York Theatre Royal.

Rice will write and direct the show, which is inspired by Ernest Lehman’s screenplay, as brought to life on screen by Hitchcock. Featuring a cast of six hours, a 1950s soundtrack, and “a lot of hats,” North by Northwest is the story of Roger Thornhill, whose mistimed phone call to his mother lands him in the middle of a Cold War conspiracy to smuggle government secrets out of the United States.

North by Northwest starred Cary Grant, Eva Marie Saint, James Mason, and features an attack via crop duster plane and a climb across Mount Rushmore. Casting for the stage version will be announced at a later date.

Rice’s work includes theatrical adaptations of films like Brief Encounter, The Red Shoes, and The Umbrellas of Cherbourg.

