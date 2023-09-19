New Musical Dead Outlaw, From Band’s Visit Team, to Premiere Via Audible

Dead Outlaw, Audible Theater’s first commissioned musical, will have its world premiere at the Minetta Lane Theatre in 2024. The run is from February 28-April 7.

The musical has a book by Itamar Moses, music and lyrics by Erik Della Penna and David Yazbek, and direction by David Cromer, reuniting the Tony-winning creative team of The Band’s Visit.

Dead Outlaw is based on the true story of Elmer McCurdy, an ambitious, turn-of-the-20th-century outlaw whose death at the hands of a Western posse ended a life of failed crime and alcoholism. His mummified body was used as a side-show attraction that traveled the US for decades. It was hanging in a house-of-horrors ride at an amusement park in Southern California when a grip for the Six-Million Dollar Man TV show jostled what he thought was a dummy and an arm fell off, revealing a human bone.

Casting is still to be announced.