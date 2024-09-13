Nancy McKeon and Gail Winar Set for Pen Pals at NJ Rep

The new play is written by Michael Griffo.

Nancy McKeon (The Facts of Life) and Gail Winar (Trans Scripts) will star in Pen Pals by Michael Griffo at New Jersey Repertory Company.

Directed by SuzAnne Barabas, Pen Pals begins performances October 3, with the run scheduled to conclude on October 20. Opening night is October 5.

McKeon and Winar star as Bernie and Mag, two pen pals who’ve shared the full details of their lives with each other for 50 years, despite never having met.

This production will have set design by Jessica Parks, lighting design by Jill Nagle, technical direction by Brian Snyder, costume design by David Woolard, and sound design by Nick Simone.