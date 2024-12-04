TheaterMania Logo white orange
Obituaries

Marvin Laird, Composer of Ruthless! and Longtime Musical Director for Bernadette Peters, Dies at 85

Laird was also a longtime Broadway conductor/dance arranger.

David Gordon

David Gordon

| New York City |

December 4, 2024

thumbnail Marvin Ashford
Marvin Laird
(handout image)

Marvin Laird, the longtime musical director for Bernadette Peters and the composer of the musical Ruthless!, died on December 2 at the age of 85.

Laird wrote dance music and.or vocal arrangements for two dozen Broadway and West End productions, including Ben Franklin in ParisSkyscraper, and The Happy Time, along with the films Hello, Dolly! and New York, New York. He conducted the Peters-led revivals of Annie Get Your GunGypsy, and Follies, and served as an associate conductor of Hello, Dolly! when Peters was in the cast.

In addition to serving as Peters’s longtime maestro, Laird also conducted concerts for the likes of Diana Ross, Cass Elliot, Dusty Springfield, and Joel Grey. ““My beloved Marvin had impeccable style, a delicious sense of humor, and his generous spirit made everyone he worked with fall in love with him,” Peters said in a statement.

Born on October 26, 1939 in Kansas City, KS, Marvin is survived by partner Joel Paley, with whom he wrote Rutheless!, his brother and sister-in-law, Larry Lee and Jeanne Laird, and nieces, Lana Whittaker and

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

Alyse Alan Louis and Jason Gotay in Teeth (c) Valerie Terranova 132

Watch "Modest Is Hottest" From Teeth

The camp horror musical plays off-Broadway at New World Stages.