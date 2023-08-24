Lucy Kirkwood’s The Welkin Joins Atlantic Theater’s 2023-24 Season

Atlantic Theater Company has announced additional productions for its 2023-24 season.

The season will now include the American premiere of Lucy Kirkwood’s The Welkin (May 16-June 30, 2024), directed by Sarah Benson, at the Linda Gross Theater. The play is described as follows: “Rural England, 1759. As the country awaits the return of Halley’s comet, a young woman is sentenced to death. When she tries to escape the noose by claiming she is pregnant, twelve ordinary women are gathered to decide whether she is telling the truth.”

Coming to Atlantic Stage 2 will be the world premiere of What Became of Us (May-June 2024), written by Shayan Lotfi. The piece tells the story of “Two siblings. One born there. One born here. How do they maintain their connections to The Old Country, and to This Country, and to each other?”

Atlantic Stage 2 will also host an Atlantic for Kids production of El Otro Oz (January 13-February 18, 2024), a bilingual musical inspired by The Wizard of Oz. The show features a book by Mando Alvarado and Tommy Newman, music and lyrics by Jaime Lozano and Tommy Newman, and direction by Melissa Crespo.

These productions join the previously announced world premieres of Annie Baker’s Infinite Life (now in performances) and the new musical Buena Vista Social Club™.