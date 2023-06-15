Marylouise Burke, Kristine Nielsen to Lead New Annie Baker Play Infinite Life

The new work will premiere at the Atlantic before transferring to London’s National.

Marylouise Burke and Kristine Nielsen are among the stars of Infinite Life, a new play by Annie Baker that will premiere at the Atlantic Theatre Company this summer.

Directed by James Macdonald and co-produced with London’s National Theatre, Infinite Life is described as “surprisingly funny inquiry into the complexity of suffering.” Joining Burke and Nielsen are Mia Katigbak, Christina Kirk, Brenda Pressley, and Pete Simpson. Performances run August 18-October 8, before playing the National’s Dorfman Theatre, November 22-January 13.

Also on tap for the Atlantic’s fall season is the premiere of the new musical Buena Vista Social Club, with a book by Marco Ramirez, score by the Grammy-winning Cuban artists of the title, choreography by Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, direction by Saheem Ali, and music production by David Yazbek. It runs November 17-December 31, with casting to be announced.

Additional Atlantic productions will be revealed in the coming months.