Liz Callaway, Micaela Diamond, Jeanine Tesori Among 2024 Grammy Award Nominees

Find out which shows earned nods in the Best Musical Theater Album category.

2024 Grammy nominations have been announced.

In the category of Best Musical Theater Album, the nominees are as follows:

Kimberly Akimbo

John Clancy, David Stone, Jeanine Tesori, producers; Jeanine Tesori, composer; David Lindsay-Abaire, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Parade

Micaela Diamond, Alex Joseph Grayson, Jake Pedersen & Ben Platt, principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown, Jeffrey Lesser, producers; Jason Robert Brown, composer and lyricist (2023 Broadway Cast)

Shucked

Brandy Clark, Jason Howland, Shane McAnally, Billy Jay Stein, producers; Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

Some Like It Hot

Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee, Adrianna Hicks, NaTasha Yvette Williams, principal vocalists; Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Bryan Carter, Scott M. Riesett, Charlie Rosen, Marc Shaiman, producers; Scott Wittman, lyricist; Marc Shaiman, composer and lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street

Annaleigh Ashford & Josh Groban, principal vocalists; Thomas Kail, Alex Lacamoire, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (2023 Broadway Cast)

In addition to their nod for the Shucked cast album, songwriters Shane McAnally and Brandy Clark are up for several awards on their own accord: McAnally is nominated for Songwriter of the Year (nonclassical), and Clark has a handful of nominations for her self-titled record, including Best Americana Album, Best Country Song, and Best Country Solo Performance.

Further, in the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album category, nominees include Broadway vet Liz Callaway for her album To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim and Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3.

Winners will be announced on Sunday, February 4.