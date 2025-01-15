Live Show Based on Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Will Launch a North American Tour

Producers Makoto Matsuda (appare) and Kumiko Yoshii (Gorgeous Entertainment) have announced that following its monthlong engagement in London, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live, the 2.5D musical based on the popular manga (comic book), will launch a North American tour this March. Previews start in March 12 in Pittsburgh, with an official opening on March 15 in Austin, Texas, in partnership with SXSW (South by SouthWest). Click here for a complete list of tour stops.

Featuring book, lyrics, and direction by Kaori Miura (Tokyo Revengers The Musical), choreography by Satomi Toma, and music by Go Sakabe and KYOHEI, the show follows the stories of Usagi Tsukino, a teenage girl who transforms into the heroic Sailor Moon. Together with her fellow Sailor Guardians, she battles many dark forces to protect the Earth from evil. The show is performed in Japanese with English subtitles.

One of the most popular mangas of all time, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon was created by Naoko Takeuchi in 1991 and has since sold over 46 million copies worldwide, been translated into over 17 languages, and has been adapted as an anime and a live-action TV series.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live premiered in Tokyo in 2018. Following its European premiere in Paris in 2018, the show had its US premiere in Washington, D.C., and New York, which sold out within minutes.