Kyra Sedgwick and More Complete Casting for All of Me

The New Group has announced complete casting for All of Me by Laura Winters. Lily Mae Harrington (The Glee Project), Florencia Lozano (One Life to Live), Brian Morabito, and Kyra Sedgwick (The Closer) join the previously announced Madison Ferris (The Glass Menagerie) and Danny J. Gomez. Directed by Ashley Brooke Monroe, the production runs April 23-June 16 at the Pershing Square Signature Center.

The play is a romantic comedy in which boy meets girl, boy uses a wheelchair, girl uses a scooter, and they both use text-to-speech technology to connect to the world around them. They come from different worlds, but love pulls them together when their families push them apart. All of Me explores class and disability in America today.

The production includes co-scenic design by Brett Banakis and Edward T. Morris, costume design by Sarah LeFeber, lighting design by Reza Behjat, sound design by Matt Otto, fight direction by Thomas Schall, production supervision by Five Ohm, accessibility and disability consultantation by ConsultAbility, and production accessibility coordination by Caitlin Cafiero.

The world premiere of All of Me was presented at Barrington Stage in 2022.