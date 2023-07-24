Kate Baldwin and Nicholas Rodriguez to Star in The Bridges of Madison County

Two-time Tony nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!) and Nicholas Rodriguez (Tarzan) will lead the cast of The Bridges of Madison County at Bucks County Playhouse. Directed by Hunter Foster (the original Bud in the musical’s Broadway production), performances will run from August 11-September 10.

Based on the bestselling novel by Robert James Waller, The Bridges of Madison County features a Tony-winning score by Jason Robert Brown and a book by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Marsha Norman. The story follows Francesca Johnson (Baldwin), an Iowa farmwife who embarks on a life-changing four-day love affair with Robert Kincaid (Rodriguez), a traveling photographer. Baldwin reprises the role of Francesca, which she performed in Foster’s previous mounting at the Axelrod Performing Arts Center.

The Bucks County cast will also feature Bart Shatto as Bud, Thomas Cromer as Michael, Emily Pellecchia as Carolyn, Giuliana Augello as Marion/Chiara, Mark S. Megill as Charlie, Nikki Yarnell as Marge, and Sealth Grover as Paolo. The ensemble includes Natalie Myrick, Lucy Horton, Lara Hayhurst, and Rutledge Varley.

The creative team includes music direction by Keith Levenson, scenic design by Anna Louizos, lighting design by Paul Miller, costume design by Lauren Roark, hair and wig design by Jared Janas, and sound design by Jeff Sherwood.