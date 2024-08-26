Julie Benko-Led Jane Eyre Musical Will Stream on August 31

On August 31, Theatre Raleigh will stream its live capture of the musical Jane Eyre at 7:30pm ET.

The Tony-nominated musical ran at the venue earlier this summer, with a cast headed by Julie Benko in the title role and Matt Bogart as Mr. Rochester. They were joined by Soraiah Williams, Stacia Fernandez, Anne Scaramuzzo, Ella Frederickson, Chandra Branch, Ada Manie Williams, Tedd Szeto, Rob Adelman Hancock, and Elliot Lane, all playing several roles.

Megan McGinnis directed production of John Caird and Paul Gordon’s musical, which is based on Charlotte Brontë’s beloved novel. The production has choreography by Tracy Bersley, musical direction by Andy Collopy, set and props design by Elizabeth Newton, costume design by Mark Sorensen, lighting design by Jeremy Diamond, sound design by Eric Alexander Collins, and wig design by Christal Schanes. Orchestrations are by Larry Hochman and Brad Haak; Haak and Steve Tyler are the vocal and incidental music arrangers.

Nominated for five Tony Awards during its short Broadway run in 2000, this is the English premiere of a chamber version of Jane Eyre, with a revised text by the authors and an orchestra of seven players. The stream will only be available that evening, before 11:59pm ET.

Click here to purchase a ticket to the streaming broadcast.

