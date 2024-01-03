Jonathan Bennett to Make Broadway Debut in Spamalot

He will take over the role of Sir Robin from Michael Urie, who will play his final performance on January 21.

Jonathan Bennett (Mean Girls) will make his Broadway debut in Monty Python’s Spamalot as Sir Robin January 23-April 28. He takes over the role from Michael Urie, who will play his final performance on January 21 before starring in Once Upon a Mattress at New York City Center.

In addition to playing Aaron Samuels in the original Mean Girls movie, Bennett is known for his many holiday movies on the Hallmark Channel, including The Holiday Sitter, the network’s first gay-led romantic comedy. In Spamalot, he joins a cast by two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice) as Sir Lancelot (Taran Killam plays his final performance in the role on January 7), three-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald (Waitress) as Patsy, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin) as King Arthur, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Beetlejuice) as the Lady of the Lake, Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical) as the Historian/Prince Herbert, Jimmy Smagula (Billy Elliot) as Sir Bedevere, and Nik Walker (Hamilton) as Sir Galahad. The cast also includes David Josefsberg, Graham Stevens, Daniel Beeman, Maria Briggs, Gabriella Enriquez, Michael Fatica, Denis Lambert, Shina Ann Morris, Kaylee Olson, Kristin Piro, Drew Redington, Tyler Roberts, Anju Cloud, Darrell T. Joe, Lily Kaufmann, and Charlie Sutton.

The Tony-winning musical Spamalot, which originally opened on Broadway in 2005, is based on the film Monty Python and the Holy Grail and features a book and lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez and Idle. This revival is directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes (Bright Star, Cinderella).

The creative team also includes scenic and projection design by Paul Tate dePoo III, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Kai Harada and Haley Parcher, wig design by Tom Watson, and music direction by John Bell.