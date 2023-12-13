Job, Starring Peter Friedman and Sydney Lemmon, Returns Off-Broadway

The return engagement will run January 19-March 3 at the Connelly Theater.

Max Wolf Friedlich’s dark comedy Job will return for an encore engagement after playing a sold-out, twice-extended off-Broadway run in the fall. Directed by Michael Herwitz, Job will run January 19-March 3 at the Connelly Theater.

Job had its world premiere at SoHo Playhouse in September and stars Peter Friedman (Ragtime, Succession) and Sydney Lemmon (Tár).

In this psychological thriller, Jane (Lemmon), an employee at a big tech company, has been placed on leave after becoming the subject of a viral video. She arrives in the office of a crisis therapist, Loyd (Friedman), determined to be reinstated to the job that gives her life meaning.

Job features scenic design by Jeff Award nominee Scott Penner, costume design by Michelle Li, lighting design by Mextly Couzin, and sound design by Jessie Char and Maxwell Neely-Cohen. Hannah Getts serves as dramaturg.