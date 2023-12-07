Jennifer Lopez to Star in Kiss of the Spider Woman Musical Movie

Bill Condon will write and direct this adaptation of the Kander-Ebb-McNally musical.

Jennifer Lopez is set to play Aurora in a film adaptation of the John Kander, Fred Ebb, Terrence McNally musical Kiss of the Spider Woman, written for the screen and directed by Bill Condon (Chicago, Dreamgirls).

Based on the novel by Manuel Puig, Kiss of the Spider Woman won the 1993 Tony Award for Best Musical, and earned Tonys for Kander and Ebb (score), McNally (book), and stars Chita Rivera, Brent Carver, and Anthony Crivello. Set in an Argentinean prison, it tells the story of Molina, a gay window dresser who escapes his sentence via a fantasy world in his mind that’s centered around a diva named Aurora.

Barry Josephson, Tom Kirdahy, Greg Yolen, and Matt Geller are the film’s producers. Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and Benny Medina are executive producing for their Nuyorican Productions outlet.

Shooting is expected to begin in spring 2024; further casting is still in the works.