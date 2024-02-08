Jasmine Rice LaBeija to Play Hillary Clinton in Five: The Parody Musical

Drag performer Jasmine Rice LaBeija will join the cast of Five: The Parody Musical as Donald Trump’s nemesis, Hillary Clinton. The world premiere production features a book and lyrics by Shimmy Braun and Moshiel Newman Daphna, music and lyrics by Billy Recce (A Musical About Star Wars), and direction and choreography by Jen Wineman (Dog Man: The Musical). The show is slated to perform February 15 – March 10 at Theater 555.

Five: The Parody Musical is a musical comedy revue starring some of the women in the life of America’s past (and hopefully not future) 45th president. LaBeija joins the previously announced cast: Anyae Anasia as Ivana, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez as Marla, Jaime Lyn Beatty as Melania, Gabi Garcia as Stormy, and Hannah Bonnett as Ivanka.

Five: The Parody Musical features orchestrations and arrangements by Terence “T” Odonkor, music supervision and arrangements by Lena Gabrielle, scenic design by David Goldstein, costume design by Florence D’Lee, lighting design by Marie Yokoyama, sound design by UptownWorks, and props design by Brendan McCann.