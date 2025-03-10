Irish Rep's Beckett Briefs Will Stream on Demand

Irish Repertory Theatre has announced that the sold-out production of Beckett Briefs, three short plays written by Samuel Beckett and directed by Ciarán O’Reilly (The Dead, 1904), will be available for streaming on demand in partnership with the League of Live Stream Theater (LOLST).

Beckett Briefs started performances on January 15 on Irish Rep’s Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage and is playing an extended run through March 16.

Beckett Briefs on Demand will be available to stream March 16-30. Once purchased, viewers will have 72 hours to watch at their convenience. Tickets are $39 (Irish Rep members receive 20% off).

The three plays are Not I, featuring Sarah Street (Molly Sweeney) as a non-verbal woman, who at the age of 70, suddenly hears voices and realizes it’s herself speaking; Play, featuring Roger Dominic Casey (Aristocrats), Kate Forbes (A Touch of the Poet), and Sarah Street as a man, his wife, and his mistress relaying the sordid details of their love triangle; and Krapp’s Last Tape, featuring Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham (Amadeus) as an aged man, reviewing his life with the assistance of his younger self heard on autobiographical tape recordings.

In his review for TheaterMania, Pete Hempstead wrote, “Abraham is giving a masterclass in Beckett’s brand of wistful existentialism as Krapp. Whether you’re a Beckett buff or not, you need to see this.”

The production features scenic design by Charlie Corcoran, costume design by Orla Long, lighting design by Michael Gottlieb, sound design by M. Florian Staab, and sound design and original music by Tony Award winner Ryan Rumery.