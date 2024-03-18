Interview: Steve Carell Shares His Excitement About Starring in Uncle Vanya on Broadway

When you think of Chekhov and Uncle Vanya, you don’t automatically think “Steve Carell.” In fact, Steve Carell didn’t even seem to think of himself at first. But as the years passed from his career-defining turn as Michael Scott in The Office, Carell moved onto less overtly funny roles in films and shows like Vice, Foxcatcher, Beautiful Boy, The Morning Show, and The Patient. Which makes his playing the suicidal, ennui-filled Russian for Lincoln Center Theater all the more interesting.

In Heidi Schreck’s new adaptation of the Chekhov drama, directed by Lila Neugebauer, Carell leads a star-studded cast also featuring Alison Pill, Alfred Molina, Anika Noni Rose, and William Jackson Harper (among others). It’s Carell’s first foray into Broadway and his first real stage role since the early days of his career, when he worked with the Second City in Chicago. He’s understandably nervous, but he’s also relishing the luxurious opportunity to really dig into his characters, something a screen actor isn’t always able to do.

Carell shared his feelings with us during a press event after the first week of rehearsal, ahead of previews beginning April 2 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.

This conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity.

To begin with, what interested you in doing Uncle Vanya on Broadway at this point in your life and career?

A big part of the reason is that I wanted to be working with everyone here. The cast is fantastic, and Lila and Heidi are so smart and connected and funny. They just seem to be great partners, right off the bat. They’re incredibly supportive of everyone’s point of view. I mean, it’s been a week so far, but I think “exhilarating” would be the word. It’s really been fun.

How have you found the rehearsal process so far?

It’s fascinating. Last week, all we did was table work. That was our first week of rehearsal. I haven’t been able to do something like that on a project in years. Generally, there’s not a lot of time in TV or film to spend getting to know one another and getting to know your character and everyone else’s character’s back story. It’s exciting and everyone in the room is incredibly smart. It’s very inspiring.

I often hear the word “Chekhov” and my eyes sort of glaze over.

I think it can be off-putting just to hear Uncle Vanya. I think there’s an assumption as to what it’s going to be. But based on the people who are in charge of this production, I don’t think it’s going to be that.

As an actor, what did you respond to in his work and in this play?

He writes great characters. The more we delve into these characters, the more there is to learn. We were talking before…It’s sort of an artichoke with an onion in it. That’s what they’re going to be serving in the lobby. [laughs] It just keeps going, which is exciting as an actor. There’s so much there.

How are you finding the Broadway of it all?

Excited. Very exciting. And again, I haven’t been able to do this kind of work, to take my time prior to a production with a group of people, in a long time. That’s really the most exciting part for me. To be able to dig in and learn and understand and work with a bunch of great actors. They’re also an extremely kind group of people, so that makes it fun.