INTAR Announces Two World Premieres for Its 2023-24 Season

The season includes world premieres of Fun With Panic Attacks, imagined by Florencia Lozano, and The Hours Are Feminine, written and directed by José Rivera.

International Arts Relations (INTAR Theatre), led by artistic director Lou Moreno and executive director Paul Slee Rodriguez, has announced its 2023-24 season. INTAR, now in its 58th season, is the nation’s oldest theater company dedicated to commissioning, developing, and producing plays by Latiné theater artists at all stages of their careers in English.

The 2023-24 season begins with three performances of José Rivera’s Sonnets for an Old Century November 17-19, directed by Rebecca Aparício, Mariana Carreño, and Melissa Crespo. This presentation will feature members past and present from INTAR’s Unit 52, an ensemble of non-union, early career acting professionals that was created as a response to the shortage of Latinx actors in Actors Equity Association (AEA), and offers a space for talented, emerging actors of color to play, create community, and hone their skills under the mentorship of experienced INTAR artists for no cost. Sonnets for an Old Century features Briana Aponte, Valeria Avina, Sergio Caetano, Luis Feliciano, Daniel Gomez, John Maria Gutierrez, Maria Lavalle, Vasilios Leon, Georgina Morillo, Janeena Piñero, Lilian Rebelo, Derick Sherrier, Fe Torres, and Hara Zi.

The season continues with the world premiere of Fun With Panic Attacks, a new performance art piece imagined by Florencia Lozano, which will run January 12-28. The show about anxiety is described as “psychological funhouse meets choose-how-immersive-you-want-it-to-be theatrical event.”

May 11-June 9, INTAR will present the world premiere of The Hours Are Feminine, written and directed by Obie Award winner José Rivera. The autobiographical play takes place in the summer of 1960, as Hurricane Donna ravages the Northeast. A Puerto Rican family of three, who has never left home before, moves to rural Long Island and rents a dilapidated little house on the property of an old middle-class Italian. Tensions rise between the families of old immigrants and new.

Casting and creative teams will be announced at a later date.