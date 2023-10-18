Industry Reading Announced for Sharon Wheatley’s New Play

The Come From Away original Broadway cast member will also star in the reading.

Sharon Wheatley, who played Diane and others in the original Broadway cast of Come From Away, will get an industry reading for her new play, Drive. Wheatley will also star alongside fellow Come From Away original cast member Astrid Van Wieren. Wendy C. Goldberg will direct and Cherie B. Tay will narrate the readings, which will take place October 23.

Drive is a comedy about Wheatley’s experiences during the pandemic after her Broadway show was shut down and she and her wife, stage manager Martha Donaldson, spontaneously rented a 30-foot RV.

Drive was presented earlier this year at La Jolla Playhouse’s WOW Festival.