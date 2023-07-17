Here Lies Love Releases Broadway Trailer

Get a first look at Broadway’s first all-Filipino cast, led by Arielle Jacobs.

Here Lies Love, the disco pop musical about former Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos, celebrates its official opening at the Broadway Theatre on Thursday, July 20. Take a look below at b-roll from inside Club Millennium.

With a score by Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award winner David Byrne and Grammy Award winner Fatboy Slim, Here Lies Love traces Marcos’s rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution. The show is developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, with choreography by Olivier Award nominee Annie-B Parson and additional music by Tom Gandey and J Pardo.

The musical features the first all-Filipino cast to perform on Broadway, led by Arielle Jacobs as Imelda Marcos, Jose Llana as Ferdinand Marcos, and Conrad Ricamora as Ninoy Aquino. The company also includes Melody Butiu, Moses Villarama, Jasmine Forsberg, Reanne Acasio, Jaygee Macapugay, Julia Abueva, Renée Albulario, Aaron Alcaraz, Carol Angeli, Nathan Angelo, Kristina Doucette, Roy Flores, Timothy Matthew Flores, Sarah Kay, Jeigh Madjus, Aaron “AJ” Mercado, Geena Quintos, Shea Renne, and Angelo Soriano.

Tony and Olivier Award winner Lea Salonga joins the cast for a special guest engagement this summer, performing for five weeks from Tuesday, July 11-August 13 as Aurora Aquino.