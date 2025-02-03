Hell's Kitchen Wins the Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album

Kecia Lewis and Maleah Joi Moon are now halfway to an EGOT.

Last night, February 2, the 67th Annual Grammy Awards were held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The cast recording for Hell’s Kitchen, currently running on Broadway at the Shubert Theatre, won the Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

The other nominated musical theater albums were Merrily We Roll Along, The Notebook, The Outsiders, Suffs, and The Wiz.

Winning the award are Alicia Keys, as composer, lyricist, and producer, principal vocalists Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis, and Maleah Joi Moon, and producers Adam Blackstone and Tom Kitt.

Lewis and Moon also won Tony Awards for their performances in the show, and with the Grammy Award, they are halfway to an EGOT (the acronym for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards).