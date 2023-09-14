Heidi Schreck’s New Translation of Uncle Vanya to Play Broadway

Lincoln Center Theater will produce the new translation of Anton Chekhov’s play, with direction by Lila Neugebauer.

Lincoln Center Theater has announced a new production of Anton Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya, which is set to begin previews at Broadway’s Vivian Beaumont Theater on April 2, 2024 ahead of an official opening night on April 24.

Heidi Schreck, best known for her genre-defying solo(ish) show What the Constitution Means to Me, has written a new translation (the play was originally written in Russian at the end of the 19th century). It’s about Vanya and his niece Sonya, who manage a country estate for the benefit of Sonya spoiled absentee father, Professor Serebryakov. When the professor returns to the country, it upends life in this small community and reinvigorates old resentments.

Lila Neugebauer, who directed Zoe Kazan’s After the Blast for LCT3 and is helming the Broadway debut of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’s Appropriate this fall, will direct the production.

Uncle Vanya will have sets by Mimi Lien, costumes by Kaye Voyce, lighting by Lap Chi Chu, and sound by Mikhail Fiksel and Beth Lake. Charles M. Turner III will be the stage manager. Casting will be announced at a later date.