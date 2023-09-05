Harry Potter and the Cursed Will Be Available for High School Productions in 2024

Your high school drama club will soon have the opportunity to produce Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the stage spinoff of J.K. Rowling’s bestselling book series about a boy wizard at a boarding school for witchcraft. Broadway Licensing Group has entered into a partnership with producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender, and will offer the amateur license to high schools and secondary schools worldwide in 2024.

“We can’t wait to see how students embrace their creativity and bring the magic of the wizarding world to life on their school stages,” said Friedman and Callender in a joint statement.

Now in it’s fifth year on Broadway, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child tells the story of Harry Potter’s wayward middle child, Albus, who unexpected gets sorted into Slytherin and becomes best friends with Scorpius Malfoy, son of Harry’s old nemesis. Together, they go on a time-traveling journey with the potential to irrevocably change the whole world.

TheaterMania’s review calls it “the most magical show on Broadway.”

Members of the original creative team, including playwright Jack Thorne and director John Tiffany, are currently working with Broadway Licensing Group to adapt the script for high school troupes.

“When I was developing Harry Potter and the Cursed Child with the creative team, one of our founding principles was that the magic, illusions and special effects should have their roots in storytelling techniques that could be achieved when playing at home or in school. This might involve borrowing your teacher’s winter coat to act out the effects of taking Polyjuice Potion, or raiding the loft for suitcases to create the Hogwarts Express,” said Tiffany. “So opening the world of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child up to schools is thrilling and feels like the natural next step in our journey.”

Pilot productions of the school edition will take place in the UK and US in Spring 2024, with worldwide release for schools shortly after. You can find more information about licensing Harry Potter and the Cursed Child here.