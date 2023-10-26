Grumpy Monkey, The Musical and More Announced for Pasadena Playhouse

Two full productions and additional events and classes are part of the programming, which is the Playhouse’s largest expansion to date.

On October 21, Pasadena Playhouse hosted its first-ever Family Play Day, bringing together thousands of people for performances, activities, and crafts. At the event, producing artistic director Danny Feldman officially announced the Playhouse’s inaugural season of youth and family programming, marking the theater’s largest expansion to date.

The season includes two full productions, Grumpy Monkey, the Musical and Wheels on the Bus. Grumpy Monkey, the Musical is adapted from the bestselling picture book by Suzanne and Max Lang by Nina Meehan, who also directs, with music and lyrics by Daniel Mertzlufft and Jacob Ryan Smith. It will run February 3-March 3. Wheels on the Bus, running April 27-June 2, is an interactive show for toddlers and preschoolers based on the children’s song.

Other youth and family events include Baby Rave, a kid-friendly dance party, on November 4 and Holiday Groove: A Family Dance Workshop led by Broadway choreographer Sam Pinkleton on December 16.

In addition, Pasadena Playhouse will be leading after-school and summer programming with the formation of the Playhouse Players, a musical theater program for 7-12 year olds, Musical Theater Boot Camp for 13-17 year olds, and a new professional development program, Playhouse Teen Alliance, for ages 14-19. Pasadena Playhouse will also be presenting Amal Walks Across America, a 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, on November 1 at Pasadena City Hall in partnership with Deaf West Theatre, Armory Center for the Arts, and the city of Pasadena.

Tickets for all youth and family programs are available at pasadenaplayhouse.org.