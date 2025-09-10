Goodspeed's The Great Emu War Sets Casting

What happens when farmers go up against the flock?

Goodspeed Musicals has announced casting for The Great Emu War, a new musical based on a true story of Australian farmers declaring war on emus. The Great Emu War will run October 3-26 at Goodspeed’s Terris Theatre in Chester, Connecticut.

The Great Emu War features a book by Cal Silberstein and Paul Hodge and music and lyrics by Hodge. Silberstein is a West-Australian writer, performer, producer, and dramaturg whose works have been performed in the United States and beyond. Hodge is an award-winning writer-composer from Brisbane whose work has been produced off-Broadway, in London, Edinburgh, and Australia,.

Remember that one time that the Australian government sent their army with machine guns to wage war on emus in Western Australia? Neither do most people…but when Edith, the headstrong warbler, and her flock begin to feed on the wheat of local farmers—the humans take up arms against Australia’s favorite feathered friends.

Bard will be played by LaRaisha DiEvelyn Dionne. Rounding out the cast are Claire Saunders, Ethan Peterson, Taylor Matthew, Jeremy Davis, and Morgan Cowling. The Great Emu War will be directed and choreographed by Amy Anders Corcoran, with Angie Benson as music director.

Costume design will be by Herin Kaputkin. Lighting design will be by Colleen Doherty. Sound design will be by Jay Hilton. Orchestrations will be by Isaac Hayward.